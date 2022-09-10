Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

