Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

