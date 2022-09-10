Vanity (VNY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $830,738.94

Vanity (VNY) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Vanity has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Vanity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanity has a total market cap of $830,738.94 and $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00780495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019955 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Vanity Profile
Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.
Buying and Selling Vanity
