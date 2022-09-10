Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.38

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 910238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,606,215.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

