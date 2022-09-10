Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.02 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $50.02 million and $7.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

