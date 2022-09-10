Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.39 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $49.76 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

