Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Reaches $339,670.56

Verso (VSO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Verso has a total market cap of $339,670.56 and $17,536.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00785911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015206 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020075 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
