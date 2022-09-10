VIBE Price Reaches $0.0029 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $753,488.52 and approximately $424.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00061162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076813 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

