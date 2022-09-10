VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.