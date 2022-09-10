VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

