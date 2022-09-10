VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFO opened at $66.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

