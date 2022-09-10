VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 13th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CSF opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $66.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

