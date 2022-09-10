VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDC opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.