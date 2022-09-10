Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 84,062 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

