Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.47% of IPG Photonics worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.7 %

IPGP opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,440,450. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

