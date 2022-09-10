Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT stock opened at $421.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.88 and a 200 day moving average of $432.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

