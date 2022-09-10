Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI opened at $292.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $294.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day moving average of $261.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.