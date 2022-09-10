Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.06 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,454,000 after buying an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after buying an additional 2,134,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

