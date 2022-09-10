Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.25 Million Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Materialise comprises about 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.41% of Materialise worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 176.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

