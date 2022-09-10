Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.24% of FARO Technologies worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

