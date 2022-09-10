Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,263 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.



