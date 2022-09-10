Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 27,508 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PTC by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $119.97 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,100 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,770. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

