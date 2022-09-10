VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $13.17 million and $212,009.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00772825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

