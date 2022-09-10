Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDI stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.14.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
