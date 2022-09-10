VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 2.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 188,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 711,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.