VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 2.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 188,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 711,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

