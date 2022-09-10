Wall Street Games Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $680,918.90 and $287,771.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002076 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

