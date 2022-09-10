Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €62.38 ($63.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.53. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

