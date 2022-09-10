Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,723,000. VICI Properties makes up about 1.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after buying an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $175,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after buying an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.