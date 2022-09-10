Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,964,855 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,964,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,000. NETSTREIT makes up about 2.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.10% of NETSTREIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $303,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $277,000.
Several research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
