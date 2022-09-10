Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $63.28 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises about 3.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Regency Centers worth $63,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 829,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,673. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

