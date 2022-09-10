Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $15.04 Million Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after buying an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $244,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In related news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

