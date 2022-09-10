Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

