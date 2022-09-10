Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,116 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

