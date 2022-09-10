WaykiChain Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $249,410.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars.

