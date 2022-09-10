WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $87.70 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $87.70 million and $55.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

