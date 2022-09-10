Wealthsimple Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Wealthsimple Inc. increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF comprises about 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthsimple Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

