Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Weber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Weber from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Weber from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.46.

Weber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Weber has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth $385,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth $229,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth $252,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weber by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Weber by 582.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

