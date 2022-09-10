Wedbush Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $225.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.38.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

