WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Up 1.2%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

