Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

