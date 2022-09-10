WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of WCC stock traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $144.64. The stock had a trading volume of 729,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,232. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

