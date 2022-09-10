West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $83.07. Approximately 145,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,123% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

