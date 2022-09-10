Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

