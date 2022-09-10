Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Westlake from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Westlake Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. Westlake has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

