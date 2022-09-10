Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,741 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. 1,434,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,359. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.