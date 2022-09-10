Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 495 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 7,096,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,416. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

