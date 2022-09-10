Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 201,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 202.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,703 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $4,540,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.74. 5,196,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.78. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.