Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,528 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,936,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,955,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

