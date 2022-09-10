Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

