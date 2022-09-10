Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 104,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,009,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

